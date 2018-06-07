Hops & Hondas Tour - Sioux Falls

Jun 7, 2018 - Jul 6, 2018

We invite you to join the Vern Eide Hops & Hondas Tour - a 6 week event with a chance to enter to win a Honda Civic, have drinks at four awesome local breweries, and help raise money to protect the best interests of abused and neglected children through Sioux Falls Area CASA. Visit each brewery, or tour stop, and get your “passport” stamped to be entered to win a $750 giveaway package. While at each tour stop, you’re allowed one entry (4 total entries) to win a 2-year Honda Civic lease! If you are willing to star in one of our quick videos with a story of your first ride, you get a double entry! Plus, at each tour stop, you could win a $50 tab to that brewery!

Brewery Tour Schedule:

■ Downtown Block Party (Launch) - June 1

■ Fernson on 8th - June 8

■ WoodGrain Brewing Co. - June 15

■ Remedy Brewing Co. - June 22

■ Monks House of Ale Repute - June 29

■ Downtown Block Party (Final Giveaway) - July 6

Don’t forget Vern Eide will be offering FREE rides home until 12 AM on all Brewery Tour Stop Dates!