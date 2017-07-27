Share |

Honey Days - Bruce

Jul 27, 2017 - Jul 30, 2017

Dances, parade, 5k, burger feed, honey contest, volleyball and horseshoe tournaments, car show, craft show and kids games.


Map:   Bruce, SD 57220
Phone:   605-627-5671
Email:   richland@mchi.com
Website:   http://www.cityofbruce.net/festivals.php

All Dates:
Jul 27, 2017 - Jul 30, 2017

Dances, parade, 5k, burger feed, honey contest, volleyball and horseshoe tournaments, car show, craft show and kids games.
57220 Bruce, SD 57220

Search All Events By Day

July (2017)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS