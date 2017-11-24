Share |

Holiday Express Spiked! - Hill City

Dec 9, 2017

Each passenger receives assigned seating in an adult-only car, spiked hot chocolate, a keepsake thermal cup, a sugar cookie and a candy cane.


Location:   1880 Train
Map:   222 Railroad Ave, Hill City, SD 57745
Phone:   605-574-2222
Website:   http://www.1880train.com/holiday-express.html

All Dates:
Nov 24, 2017
Dec 2, 2017
Dec 9, 2017
Dec 16, 2017

Each passenger receives assigned seating in an adult-only car, spiked hot chocolate, a keepsake thermal cup, a sugar cookie and a candy cane.
1880 Train
1880 Train 57745 222 Railroad Ave, Hill City, SD 57745

Search All Events By Day

November (2017)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS