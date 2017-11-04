Hobby Market Craft Show - Watertown
Nov 4, 2017 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
28 vendors, all hand-made items — doilies, dishtowels, potholders, baked goods, woodworking and more.
|Location:
|County Fair Banquet Hall
|Map:
|14 2nd St NE, Watertown, SD 57201
|Phone:
|605-532-3980
All Dates:
