History on the Lawn: Water Wars

Aug 24, 2018 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

How dry was it in the 30s? By May of 1934 there was so little moisture that a stock pond northeast of Belle Fourche was already drying up. A dispute arose over ownership and possessory rights to the pond. A cattle rancher was watering his stock at the pond. A neighbor was also trying to water his sheep at the pond. Someone cut a hole through the dam that held the pond. One morning a group of the sheep men apprehended the cattle ranchers hired hand. A fracas ensued, and the hired hand was tied to a lariat behind his horse. Someone spooked the horse. It took off at a gallop, and the hired hand was dragged over cactus, sagebrush, and rocks for over half a mile. His assailants were charged with riot and assault with intent to murder. This presentation will deal with the incident itself, the criminal proceedings, and the civil lawsuits that followed. Come and learn about this twentieth century event with local historian Wayne Gilbert. Bring a lunch and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 noon; admission by donation. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).