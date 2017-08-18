Share |

History on the Lawn: Hugh Glass: Grizzly Survivor - Deadwood

Aug 18, 2017 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Author and historian, James McLaird, will present the story of Hugh Glass, noting how the legendary tale emerged, but also commenting about the movie, The Revenant, and how the actual Hugh Glass of history is different from that described in popular biographies. McLaird also looks at the grizzly bear itself, examining popular sentiments towards the creature that led to its near-extinction. Bring a lunch and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 p.m.; admission by donation. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).


Location:   Historic Adams House
Map:   22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

All Dates:
James McLaird will present a lecture on Hugh Glass.

