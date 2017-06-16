History on the Lawn: Baseball, Preachers, and Funerals - Deadwood

Jun 16, 2017 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

A sequel to "If you Have to Grow Up, it Might as well be in a Small Town", this storytelling type lecture, presented by South Dakota Humanities Council Speaker’s Bureau Scholar, Phyllis Schrag, is a humorous yet poignant look at small town life where all the town kids were needed to have their own “World Series,” preachers had their impact on children’s development, and funerals were simply a part of life. Lessons gleaned from baseball, preachers, and funerals present a child’s perspective of life in a small town. Bring a lunch and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn;

Admission by donation. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).