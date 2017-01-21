Historic Dance Workshop - Deadwood

Jan 21, 2017 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Students are invited to the Days of ‘76 Museum to learn some historic dance moves taught by a guest instructor. Light refreshments provided. For students in grades K-6.

$6 for museum members, $11 for non members. Reservations required. Please call Shantel Pettit, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.