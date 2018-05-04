Harvey (play) - Rapid City

May 11, 2018 - May 13, 2018

Elwood P. Dowd is the most pleasant and charming man you’ll ever meet. And his best friend is pretty nice too, if you like six-foot tall invisible rabbits.

A wonderful chance to see one of the most popular plays in the American theater canon, which earned playwright Mary Chase the Pulitzer Prize in 1945.