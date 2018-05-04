Harvey (play) - Rapid City
May 4, 2018 - May 6, 2018
Elwood P. Dowd is the most pleasant and charming man you’ll ever meet. And his best friend is pretty nice too, if you like six-foot tall invisible rabbits.
A wonderful chance to see one of the most popular plays in the American theater canon, which earned playwright Mary Chase the Pulitzer Prize in 1945.
|Location:
|Performing Arts Center Studio Theatre
|Map:
|601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-1786
|Website:
|http://bhct.org/harvey/
All Dates:
May 4, 2018 - May 6, 2018 Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm. Sunday at 2:00 pm.
May 11, 2018 - May 13, 2018 Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm. Sunday at 2:00 pm.
May 18, 2018 - May 20, 2018 Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm. Sunday at 2:00 pm.
A Black Hills Community Theatre performance.
