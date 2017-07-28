Share |

Harvest Fest - Wilmot

Jul 28, 2017 - Jul 30, 2017

Softball tournament, live band, ranch rodeo, 5K, rummage sales, bake sale, kids pedal pull, firemen's supper, fireworks, street dance, community worship in City Park and farm to table meal.


Map:   Wilmot, SD 57279
Phone:   605-938-4536
Email:   becky.harstad@hotmail.com

All Dates:
Jul 28, 2017 - Jul 30, 2017

