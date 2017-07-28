Harvest Fest - Wilmot
Jul 28, 2017 - Jul 30, 2017
Softball tournament, live band, ranch rodeo, 5K, rummage sales, bake sale, kids pedal pull, firemen's supper, fireworks, street dance, community worship in City Park and farm to table meal.
|Map:
|Wilmot, SD 57279
|Phone:
|605-938-4536
|Email:
|becky.harstad@hotmail.com
All Dates:
