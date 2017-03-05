Happily Ever Afternoon - Sioux Falls
Mar 5, 2017 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Join us for a magical afternoon featuring games, science and art activities and fellowship with friends and family. The Mary W. Sommervold stage will be transformed into a fantastic Storyland for you to explore as we share the wonderful story of the Community Learning Center.
Hors d'oeuvres and snacks will be served. Wear your favorite costume or dress-up clothes for an afternoon to remember.
Activities are recommended for kids ages 4-13 and their parents. A wall of giving will be featured as well as a drawing for prizes. All proceeds will benefit the education programs of the Community Learning Center at the Washington Pavilion.
Fee: $TBD
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org
All Dates:
Mar 5, 2017 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
A magical afternoon featuring games, science and art activities and fellowship with friends and family.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.