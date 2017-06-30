Hank Harris & The Hegg Brothers Concert - Lead

Jun 30, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

A family friendly, eclectic concert including jazz, folk and funk, with vocals, keyboards and guitar. This is a show for anyone who appreciates a variety of music genres. Seating is general admission/open seating Admission $20 for Adults, $15 for Members and Ages 10-17 $10 and free to ages 10 and younger.



Tickets are available in person at the HHOH in the back of the building on Julius Street M-F 9:00am to 3:00pm; or by calling the HHOH office at 605-584-2067. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.homestakeoperahouse.org The ticket booth is open one hour prior to show time. Beer, wine, soda and water will be available for purchase.

Free off-street and free lot parking is available all within 3 blocks of the building. The building is accessible for wheelchairs. The HHOH Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to returning Lead’s Historic Opera House to productive use for the enrichment of the community and to provide cultural opportunities for generations to come.



“As a musician, I appreciate playing at the Historic Homestake Opera House because the building was constructed at the turn of the century when buildings didn’t need a P.A. system” Hank Harris

“This show features good music played well by a fun trio of South Dakota Musicians who play like they’re from the same family but bring to the stage with them a broad musical background.” Jon Hegg



Programming support is provided in part by the Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, the City of Lead, and the South Dakota Arts Council through the SD Dept. of Tourism and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information, contact HHOH Executive Director Sarah Carlson at 605-584-2067 or homestakeoperahouse@gmail.com



The HHOH is dedicated to returning the Opera House to productive use for the enrichment of the community and to provide cultural opportunities for generations to come. The HHOH is a equal opportunity provider and employer.