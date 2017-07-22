Gem and Mineral Show - Rapid City
Jul 22, 2017 - Jul 23, 2017
The Gem and Mineral Show's focus is on the rocks of South Dakota. Programs, demonstrations, exhibits, silent auction, kids activities and vendors.
|Location:
|Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
|Map:
|444 N. Mount Rushmore Rd., Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-348-8948; 605-269-2015
|Email:
|drathert@rap.midco.net
|Website:
|http://www.wdgms.org
All Dates:
Jul 22, 2017 - Jul 23, 2017 Hours are 9 AM to 6 PM on Saturday and 10 AM to 4 PM on Sunday.
