Frühlingsfest & Spring Market - Rapid City

May 6, 2017 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Sample a wide selection of craft beer from local and national breweries, while browsing dozens of local artisan booths and taking in live music at Main Street Square's fourth annual Frühlingsfest & Spring Market. The event is open to all ages. IDs are required to consume alcohol. For event details, visit www.mainstreetsquarerc.com.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com

All Dates:
