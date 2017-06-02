Fish Days - Lake Andes
Jun 2, 2017 - Jun 4, 2017
Queen and Lil Miss Fishy contest, carnival, lawn mower races, dart tournament, karaoke, parade, kids’ activities, fish dinner, bean bag tourney, car and motorcycle show, chicken roping, street dance, softball tourney, motorcycle blessing and bull-o-rama.
|Location:
|Various locations
|Map:
|Main St., Lake Andes, SD 57356
|Phone:
|605-487-7694
All Dates:
