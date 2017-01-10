First Annual Helping Kids Round First - Sioux Falls

Jan 10, 2017 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Join us for the First Annual Helping Kids Round First Dinner - a benefit to provide underprivileged youth opportunities through baseball.



5:30PM | Social Hour

6:30PM | Dinner & Presentation



The evening will include stories about the work that Helping Kids Round First does in Nicaragua surrounding baseball, softball and farming projects. In addition, the organization provides hospital supplies to some of the poorest parts of Nicaragua.



The night will also include a silent auction featuring incredible packages such as a vacation to the Cayman Islands, a weekend full of family fun, a trip to see the New York Yankees, a date night out on the town, and much more!



FEATURED GUEST

We're thrilled to announce that special guest, Jack Morris, former Major League Baseball pitcher, will be joining us as our featured keynote speaker.



Please visit HelpingKidsRoundFirstDinner.org for information on obtaining tickets for the evening.

Fee: Pricing starts at $100