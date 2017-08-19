Find Your Park Festival - Rapid City
Aug 19, 2017 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Booths highlighting Black Hills Parks, ranger talks, games and the Mount Rushmore Mascots.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|512 Main St., Rapid City, SD, 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Website:
|http://www.mountrushmoresociety.com/125/75th-anniversary-landing.htm
All Dates:
Aug 19, 2017 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
