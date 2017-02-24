Essential Ground: From Prairies to Hills The Landscapes of Jan Sohl - Gallery Reception - Sioux Falls

Feb 24, 2017 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Gallery reception and artist talk for Essential Ground: From Prairies to Hills The Landscapes of Jan Sohl.



Jan Sohl is forever becoming a landscape painter. Growing up, she watched her parents and grandparents make things and followed them on their adventures into South Dakota’s Black Hills and over the prairies and mountains to Yellowstone country. Jan believes the stories told by the magnificence of these landforms are significant in the compositions she builds in her paintings and drawings.



Jan enjoys painting outside, ‘en plein aire’, whenever time is available. In September 2016, she participated in the 7th annual South Park Plein Air Arts Celebration in Fairplay, CO, where her pastel drawing, “Montgomery Falls Rapid,” won Best of Show.



Jan is a signature member of Artists of the Black Hills. Among the places her work can be seen are Prairie Edge Trading Company and Galleries in downtown Rapid City, SD.



The exhibit will run February 6 through May 12, 2017. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.