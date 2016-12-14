Elf Jr. The Musical - Sioux Falls

Dec 19, 2016 - Dec 23, 2016

Sioux Empire Community Theatre performs.

Show times are :

December 14-16 at 7 pm

December 17 at 2 pm and 7 pm

December 19-23 at 7 pm

December 24 at 2 pm

Tickets are $15, available through SECT online here or by calling 605-360-4800.