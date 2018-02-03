Eagles and Bagels Walk in the Park - Fort Pierre
Feb 3, 2018 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Listen to a presentation about eagles, enjoy bagels and take a 2-mile hike to observe bald eagles in action.
|Location:
|Oahe Downstream Recreation Area
|Map:
|20439 Marina Loop Road, Ft. Pierre, SD 57532
|Phone:
|605-223-7722
|Website:
|http://www.gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/oahe-downstream/
All Dates:
