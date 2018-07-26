Days of 1910 Celebration - Timber Lake, SD
SDRA rodeos, talent show, 4-H and open class exhibits, parade, demolition derby, street sports, Sea of Grass Art Show*, vendor fair, food and live music in main street tent.
*July 28: Sea of Grass Art Show. Free table space for artists. People's Choice cash awards. Presentation by James Pollock, US Army Vietnam Combat Artist (1 p.m.).
|Location:
|Main St. and Timber Lake Rodeo Arena
|Map:
|Timber Lake, SD
|Phone:
|605-865-3546
All Dates:
Jul 26, 2018 - Jul 28, 2018
Town festival.
