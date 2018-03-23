Davis Winterstock - Davis
Apr 5, 2018 - Apr 7, 2018
Dinner theatre performance of the mystery-comedy Murder at Copper Smith Inn. Reservations required. Dinner will begin at 6 Pm and the play will begin at 7 PM.
|Location:
|Legion Hall
|Map:
|Davis South Dakota 57021
|Phone:
|605-238-5652
All Dates:
Mar 23, 2018 - Mar 24, 2018
Apr 5, 2018 - Apr 7, 2018
