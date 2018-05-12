Davis Festival: Flea Market & Artisan Fair - Davis

May 12, 2018 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Food, shopping, arts, games, music, history, and more is in store for you at the Davis Festival, a fun-filled family activity day held the second Saturday of each month from May through October. Retail locations in Davis will be open, activities, food and shopping will be spread out throughout the downtown area. Best of all, attendance is free.