Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association COLLECTORS CLASSIC - Sioux Falls
Mar 10, 2018 - Mar 11, 2018
Gun show open to the public Saturday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sunday 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM. Admission fee is five dollars.
|Location:
|Ramkota Exhibit Hall
|Map:
|3200 W. Maple St., Sioux Falls, SD
|Phone:
|605-268-0254
All Dates:
