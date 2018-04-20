Share |

Dakota Conference - Sioux Falls

Apr 20, 2018 - Apr 21, 2018

Professional and amateur historians discuss topics related to South Dakota during the Korean and Vietnam Wars.


Location:   Augustana College (The Center for Western Studies)
Map:   2001 S. Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
Phone:   605-274-4007
Email:   dakotaconference@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/dakota-conference

Augustana College (The Center for Western Studies)
