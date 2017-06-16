Share |

Czech Days - Tabor

Jun 16, 2017 - Jun 17, 2017

This celebration has kept alive the heritage of the early founders of the little South Dakota community who came to Tabor from Czechoslovakia as early as 1869. Music, parades, entertainment, 5K, carnival, dancing and food. Vitame Vas!


Tabor, SD 57063
Phone:   605-463-2478
Email:   taborczechdays@yahoo.com
Website:   http://www.taborczechdays.com/

All Dates:
Tabor, SD 57063

