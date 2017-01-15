Share |

Cowboy Music and Poetry Series - Spearfish

Jan 15, 2017 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Cowboy music and poetry series hosted by Gordy Pratt at the High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish on Sundays.

First in Series: January 15, 2017 at 2:00 pm: Brad & Connie Exton (Ramblin’ Rangers) with Special Guest: Dan Healey. Brad & Connie are from Hot Springs, SD. They offer some of the most smoothly rendered cowboy music in the southern Black Hills. Dan plays harmonica and is a great addition to the harmonies.

Admission: Adults-$10, Kids 6 and under – free.

It is a family friendly show. Sponsored by Perkins Family Restaurant of Spearfish. Limited seating available - call or email to reserve your tickets.
www.facebook.com/HPWHC/

 

 


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com
Website:   http://www.westernheritagecenter.com

All Dates:
Jan 15, 2017 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Authentic cowboy music and poetry.

High Plains Western Heritage Center
High Plains Western Heritage Center 57783 825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SD 57783

Search All Events By Day

January (2017)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS