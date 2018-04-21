Coffee & Canvas at Sacred Heart Monastery - Yankton
Apr 21, 2018 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Flower buds peeking through the ground and lighter clothing has us in a spring fever! It is a perfect excuse to pick your favorite pastel colors, a cozy cup of coffee or tea and a paintbrush. The theme is spring flowers and scriptures. A short introduction and meditation will start the class. Adults who are eighteen and over are welcome. The cost for this event is twenty dollars and should be provided at the time of the class. To register or for any questions contact: PR by April 16 by calling 605-668-6000 or emailing shmpublicrelations@mtmc.edu.
|Location:
|Sacred Heart Monastery
|Map:
|1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, South Dakota 57078
|Phone:
|605-668-6235
|Email:
|shmpublicrelations@mtmc.edu
Painting class.
