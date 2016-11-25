Christmas Night of Lights - Rapid City
Dec 26, 2016 - Dec 31, 2016
Light display and live reindeer Dec. 9-20.
|Location:
|Storybook Island
|Map:
|1301 Sheridan Lake Rd, Rapid City, SD 57702
|Phone:
|605-342-6357
|Website:
|http://www.storybookisland.org/
All Dates:
Nov 25, 2016 - Nov 27, 2016
Dec 2, 2016 - Dec 4, 2016
Dec 9, 2016 - Dec 23, 2016
Dec 26, 2016 - Dec 31, 2016
