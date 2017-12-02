Share |

Christmas at the Redlin Art Center - Watertown

Dec 2, 2017

The Holy Rocka Rollaz perform classics from the 1950s with a holiday twist.

 


Location:   Redlin Art Center Amphitheater
Map:   1200 Mickelson Dr, Watertown, SD 57201
Phone:   605-882-3877
Email:   info@redlinart.com
Website:   http://redlinart.com/events/christmas-at-the-redlin-art-center

All Dates:
