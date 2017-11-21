Christmas at the Capitol - Pierre
Nov 21, 2017 6:00 pm
Grand lighting ceremony of nearly 100 trees. Visit through December 26.
|Location:
|South Dakota State Capitol
|Map:
|500 E Capitol Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-773-3178
|Website:
|http://christmasatthecapitol.sd.gov/
All Dates:
