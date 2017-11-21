Share |

Christmas at the Capitol - Pierre

Nov 21, 2017 6:00 pm

Grand lighting ceremony of nearly 100 trees. Visit through December 26.


Location:   South Dakota State Capitol
Map:   500 E Capitol Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-773-3178
Website:   http://christmasatthecapitol.sd.gov/

All Dates:
