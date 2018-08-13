Share |

Brown County Fair - Aberdeen

Aug 13, 2018 - Aug 19, 2018

Concerts, carnival, vendors, livestock, arts and crafts, rodeo, tractor pull, food, tailgate contest and kids' activities.


Location:   Brown County Fairgrounds
Map:   400 24th ave NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-626-7116
Email:   Derek.Ricci@browncountysd.gov
Website:   http://www.brown.sd.us/brown-county-fair/home

