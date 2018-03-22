Brewhaha 2018 - Sioux Falls

Mar 22, 2018 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Join us for a great evening of travel stories by local storytellers and beer tasting provided by Remedy. There will be great food and socializing, and silent auctions as well as unique raffle opportunities. All proceeds support adult literacy services and REACH, which provides unique tutoring of adults in the Sioux Empire.

Get tickets today!

Fee: $50 for single, $90 for couple, $360 for table of 8