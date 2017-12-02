Breakfast with Santa - Sioux Falls
Dec 2, 2017
Decorated trees, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, breakfast treat, craft to take home, carolers and animal encounters.
|Location:
|Great Plains Zoo
|Map:
|805 S Kiwanis, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-7003
|Email:
|jponcelet@gpzoo.org
|Website:
|http://greatzoo.org/
All Dates:
Dec 2, 2017
Decorated trees, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, breakfast treat, craft to take home, carolers and animal encounters.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.