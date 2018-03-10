Book Making Workshop - Deadwood
Mar 10, 2018 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Students in grades K-6 learn about books and bookmaking by writing, illustrating and creating their own book. Light refreshments
provided.
Location:
|Days of 76 Museum
Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:
|605-578-1657
