Black Hills Raptor Center Spaghetti Feed - Rapid City

Apr 28, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Black Hills Raptor Center will be hosting a benefit for their new facility on April 28 at 4pm. Enjoy a spaghetti feed for $5 a plate, or $20 for a six person group, silent auction with fabulous donated items from all over the Black Hills, pies and cakes for sale, raptor center merchandise for sale, a live bird of prey program at 6pm and a Texas Hold-'em poker tournament.



The Texas Hold-'em poker tournament will begin at 7pm. Suggested donation for the poker tournament is $25. The tournament is limited to 50 players, so get signed up now! Winner gets choice of Weber Spirit E210 gas grill (worth $350) or $250 cash. Second place winner gets the other item. Third place winner gets $150 cash.



Tickets at the Raptor Center website: blackhillsraptorcenter.org or from any BH Raptor Center volunteer.