Bird Watcher’s Hike - Hot Springs

Jan 1, 2017

Participants may see bald eagles, waterfowl, etc. Dress appropriately for weather conditions.


Location:   Angostura Recreation Area
Map:   13157 N. Angostura Road Hot Springs, SD 57747
Phone:   605-745-6996
Website:   http://https://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/angostura/

