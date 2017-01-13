Share |

Big Band Dance: Let's Luau! - Sioux Falls

Jan 13, 2017 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm

The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club host a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region.

Music will be provided by the Bill Gibson Orchestra, who will play a variety of danceable music. Dance lessons start at 6:45 and the band starts at 7:30. For more information please visit www.facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub, www.elriad.com or www.ballroomdanceclubsf.org. #siouxfallsdance #elriaddanceclub For tickets: https://elriaddanceclubluau.eventbrite.com

Fee: $14 per person or $7 with a student I.D.


Location:   El Riad Shrine
Map:   510 S. Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-336-1117
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub

