Bernstein & Beethoven - Sioux Falls
Mar 3, 2018 - Mar 4, 2018
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra performs. On the 3rd the performance will be at 7:30 PM and on the 4th it will begin at 2:30 PM.
|Location:
|Washington Pavillion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
All Dates:
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra performs.
