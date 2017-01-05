Auditions for community theatre one-act comedies - Lead

Jan 7, 2017 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

The public is invited to audition for three 2017 Gold Camp Players community theatre one-act comedies — Canker Sores and Other Distractions, Funeral Parlor, and Roomies.



Production dates for the three short stage plays are February 17-19, 2017.



The director is Jessica Michak, of Deadwood, who is debuting her original play, Roomies.



Men and women age 20 or older may audition. Rehearsals will take place in January and February, Sunday nights through Thursday nights from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.



Canker Sores and Other Distractions was written by Tony-award-winning American playwright Christopher Durang. It features a divorced couple trying to reconcile over dinner, but a canker sore and a talkative waitress ruin everything and they remember why they split up in the first place.



In Funeral Parlor, also by Durang, a widow is accosted at her husband's funeral by a very inappropriate guest.



Roomies was written and developed by Michak, and is loosely based on her personal experiences living with a platonic friend while in graduate school. The play expands upon this narrative, where the "roomies" develop a close bond, similar to a sibling relationship, but are often mistaken for a couple. Their world is turned upside down by a visit from an eccentric cousin, who is harboring a strange secret.



For more information or to schedule an alternative time for audition, please call the HHOH office at 605-584-2067 or visit the office Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the back of the building at 308 Julius Street, Lead, SD.



Produced in cooperation with Dramatists Play Service Inc., New York, NY. Proceeds from community theatre support ongoing programming, restoration projects and operations at the HHOH. Free parking is located behind the building, on Main Street, and lot parking within four blocks or less from the theater. The building is wheelchair accessible and assistive listening devices are also available.



The HHOH is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to returning the Opera House to productive use for the enrichment of the community and to provide arts, culture, and educational opportunities for generations to come. Support for the HHOH is provided in part by the HHOH annual members, the City of Lead, and the Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation. The HHOH is an equal opportunity provider and employer.