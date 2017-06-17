Arts in the Park - Aberdeen
Jun 17, 2017 - Jun 18, 2017
Arts, crafts, food, music, kids activities and more.
|Location:
|Melgaard Park
|Map:
|1790 S Lloyd St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-226-1557
|Email:
|artscouncil@nvc.net
|Website:
|http://www.aberdeenareaartscouncil.com/
All Dates:
