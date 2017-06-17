Share |

Arts in the Park - Aberdeen

Jun 17, 2017 - Jun 18, 2017

Arts, crafts, food, music, kids activities and more.


Location:   Melgaard Park
Map:   1790 S Lloyd St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-226-1557
Email:   artscouncil@nvc.net
Website:   http://www.aberdeenareaartscouncil.com/

All Dates:
