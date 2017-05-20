Share |

AMA Coin & Stamp Show - Sioux Falls

May 20, 2017 - May 21, 2017

AMA Coin and Stamps Show bring their South Dakota Coin and Stamp Association Show back to the Convention Center.

Saturday : 9 am - 5 pm
Sunday : 9 am - 4 pm

FREE to attend


Location:   Sioux Falls Convention Center
Map:   1101 N. West Avenue Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-4100
Website:   http://www.siouxfallscc.com/events-tickets/calendar-of-events/ama-coin-stamp-show/

All Dates:
