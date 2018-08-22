Almost Home Canine Rescue's "Putt Fore Pups - Sioux Falls

Aug 22, 2018 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Join us on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Willow Run Golf Course for Almost Home Canine Rescue’s “Putt Fore Pups | In Honor of Nette.” Funds raised from the event will help to support the incredible work that Almost Home Canine Rescue does throughout the state in regards to assisting, rescuing, fostering and providing a lifetime of love and care for unwanted, homeless, abused or neglected animals. The day begins with registration and lunch at 10:00 AM with the golf tournament beginning at 11:00 AM. A team of four players is $500 and various sponsorship opportunities are available. We can’t wait to see you on the course!