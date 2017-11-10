All the King's Women (play) - Lead
Nov 19, 2017 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
The Gold Camp Players Community Theater presents Luigi Jannuzzi's "All the King's Women," the story of Elvis Presley as told by 17 women, November 10-12 and 17-19. Friday and Saturday performances start at 7:00 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm.
Admission is $15 for adults age 18+, $10 for HHOH members, $5 students 17 and younger. The ticket booth opens one hour prior to showtime. Seating is general admission/open seating. Tickets are available online, or cash, check, or credit card at the door.
|Location:
|Historic Homestake Opera House
|Map:
|313 W. Main Street, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-2067
|Email:
|opera@rushmore.com
|Website:
|http://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/
All Dates:
Nov 10, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nov 11, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nov 12, 2017 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Nov 17, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nov 18, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nov 19, 2017 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
