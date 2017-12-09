Advent Retreat: The Joys of Mary - Yankton
Dec 9, 2017 9:30 am - 12:00 pm
The stories about Jesus’ mother, Mary, from the Gospel of Luke provide the framework for the Advent retreat “The Joys of Mary,” at the Benedictine Peace Center at Sacred Heart Monastery. The morning of reflection, presented by S. Mary Jo Polak, OSB, is on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. For more information, go to https://yanktonbenedictines.org/advent-retreat/. To register call 605-668-6292 or e-mail BenedictinePeaceCtr@mtmc.edu by Dec. 6.
|Location:
|Sacred Heart Monastery
|Map:
|1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|6056686292
|Email:
|BenedictinePeaceCtr@mtmc.edu
|Website:
|http://1005 West 8th Street
All Dates:
Dec 9, 2017 9:30 am - 12:00 pm Check-in starts at 9 am.
