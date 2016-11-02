ACA Quick Start Your Kayak Class for Kids - Sioux Falls

Jan 18, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Sioux Empire Paddlers have teamed up with the Sioux Falls Downtown Embe with kids winter kayak classes!



In our winter ACA Quick Start Your Kayak Class your children will learn the basics of paddling and safety. Get your children prepared for the upcoming season and provide them with skills that they can use for the rest of their lives. Our class will be a fun environment where you can watch your child grow as a paddler.



Classes are conducted by an ACA certified kayak instructor. Our instructors are up to date on their CPR/First Aid and have years of experience paddling. As ACA certified Instructors they had to meet certain standards and skill level to become an instructor. They have been trained to teach paddling skills and safety to all age levels.



Our gear is specially made for the smaller paddler. Our kayaks are specifically built for kids. Paddles are short to accommodate shorter people and make it easier to control, and our life jackets come in 5 different sizes to ensure a perfect fit! With our gear, our students won’t have a tough time managing oversized gear and can get right to learning efficient skills to become a great paddler.



What we will cover in our winter course:

Life jacket fit

Hypothermia/hyperthermia

Wind, Waves, Weather, and Water

Strokes (forward and reverse)

Draws (Abeam/Sideways)

Sweeps (turns)

Wet exits

In water reentries (two styles)

Bulldozing

Launching kayak

River Signals

**We will cover these items in one class session for your convenience**



What equipment we provide:

Kayaks

Paddles

Life Jackets

Helmets

Games



Requirements:

Maximum 5 students per 1 instructor

Age: 7-13

Maximum Weight: 135lbs

Ability to swim

Dressed to be immersed

Ready to have fun paddling

Dry clothes to leave in (Embe has locker rooms and bathrooms for students to change in)

Parent/Guardian signing waiver at the beginning of the course





Cost: $35.00 Per Class/Per Student

Dates: 11/02/2016, 11/16/2016, 01/04/2017, and 01/18/2017

Time: 6:00PM-8:00PM

Location: Embe Pool Downtown Sioux Falls, 300 W 11th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 (Enter at Main Entrance)

**more classes will be added if classes fill up**

**no refunds**



We will introduce skills through several games to make your child have fun while learning important skills for paddling. Sign up today http://siouxempirepaddlers.org/winter-aca-quick-start-kayak-youth-7-13/ or email questions to info@siouxempirepaddlers.org



Sioux Empire Paddlers is a 501(c)3 education nonprofit. Our goal is to share our knowledge of paddling skills and safety to our community. We practice stewardship and getting more of the community on the water through paddling sports. Sioux Empire Paddlers offer kids kayak classes, teen kayak classes, adult kayak classes, fitness kayak classes, kayak racing classes, kayak fishing classes/tours and kayak tours. Kayak rentals will be available spring 2017.