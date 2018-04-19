Share |

A Night at the Brewseum - Deadwood

Apr 19, 2018 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

This new Deadwood History event is modeled after Comedy Central’s popular series Drunk History. Enjoy a social sponsored by Crow Peak Brewing Company, tour the Carriage Gallery, and enjoy beer drinking entertainment by Deadwood Alive’s Calamity Jane and Con Stapleton. Days of ‘76 Museum; 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.; $15 per person includes two beers, snacks and entrance to the museum. Advance reservations are required. Purchase online or call 605-722-4800. Must be 21 or over.

 


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.deadwoodhistory.com

All Dates:
Apr 19, 2018 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Enjoy a social sponsored by Crow Peak Brewing Company, tour the Carriage Gallery and enjoy beer drinking entertainment by Deadwood Alive’s Calamity Jane and Con Stapleton.

Days of '76 Museum
Days of '76 Museum 57732 18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS