A Mermaid Tale - Rapid City

May 6, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Be a part of our world and dive in with our mermaids, as the Academy of Dance Arts presents it’s heartfelt contemporary dance adaptation of A Mermaid Tale, inspired by Hans Christian Anderson’s fairytale, A Little Mermaid.



Choreographed by professional teaching artists and directed by Julie A. McFarland, this delightful production is sure to transport the audience to a fairytale world of undersea adventures and surface surprises.



Venture into the depths with fierce sea dragons, pirates and sharks, and playfully join seahorses and ocean creatures that will capture your heart and imaginations. Fall in love with Opal the Otter, witness the tender story of an albino mermaid in her journey as someone who is different from her vibrant mermaid pod, and see a little mermaid gain legs to dance among the humans!



As friendship and forgiveness triumph over harshness, a grand finale brings the curtain down on this adventurous fairytale that your entire family will remember happily ever after.



Reserved Seating tickets are available now! Call 1-800-GOTMINE or order online at www.gotmine.com!