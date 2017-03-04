A Celebration of Youth - Rapid City
Mar 4, 2017 7:30 pm
The Black Hills Symphony presents the winner of the Young Artist Competition - plus music of child prodigy composers Mozart and Schubert.
Fee: Adult tickets start at $20; Student tickets start at $12
|Location:
|Performing Arts Center
|Map:
|601 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-348-4676
|Email:
|bhso@rapidnet.com
|Website:
|http://www.bhsymphony.org
All Dates:
